XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W6
₹10.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo Petrol1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
18.2 kmpl17.4
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,03,1148,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
10,35,0007,28,900
RTO
1,15,50057,973
Insurance
52,11431,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,85917,606

