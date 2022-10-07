Saved Articles

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W6
₹10.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo Petrol2.0 L Kryotec
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
18.2 kmpl16.35
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Vents on Pillars
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,03,11416,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
10,35,00014,39,900
RTO
1,15,5001,86,937
Insurance
52,11468,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,85936,446

