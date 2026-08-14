XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Harrier [2019-2023] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 9.31 Lakhs ₹ 13.84 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 kmpl 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.