|Engine
|1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|1.2 Turbo Petrol
|1.2 L Revotron
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|129 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|18.2 kmpl
|19.05
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹12,03,114
|₹6,43,906
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,35,000
|₹5,84,900
|RTO
|₹1,15,500
|₹30,346
|Insurance
|₹52,114
|₹28,160
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹25,859
|₹13,840