|Engine
|1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|1.2 Turbo Petrol
|1.0 TSI Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|129 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|114 bhp
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|178 nm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|18.2 kmpl
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|-
|Parking Assist
|No
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹12,03,114
|₹12,21,246
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,35,000
|₹10,69,000
|RTO
|₹1,15,500
|₹1,13,230
|Insurance
|₹52,114
|₹38,516
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹25,859
|₹26,249