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Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Triber
BrandMahindraRenault
Price₹ 9.31 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage18.2 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W4
₹9.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorison Beam Axle
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with anti-roll barMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16165 / 80 R14
Bootspace
257 litres447 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres40 litres
Ground Clearance
180 mm182 mm
Length
3995 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2636 mm
Height
1627 mm1643 mm
Width
1821 mm1734 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
DynamicGear
Clock
DigitalYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
One Touch - Up
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
No6 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Display
TFT DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Piano Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,56,4046,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
9,30,5015,80,875
RTO
77,13523,235
Insurance
48,26828,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,70613,602
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