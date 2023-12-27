Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXUV300 Turbo Sport vs Triber

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Renault Triber

In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W6
₹10.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Triber
Renault Triber
RXL EASY-R AMT
₹6.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo Petrol1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
18.2 kmpl18.29
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,03,1147,42,839
Ex-Showroom Price
10,35,0006,63,200
RTO
1,15,50037,346
Insurance
52,11433,444
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,85915,789

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Renault Kigernull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6.5 - 11.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Renault Tribernull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Kiger vs Triber
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertiganull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic8.64 - 13.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Renault Tribernull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ertiga vs Triber

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The production version of Lamborghinin Lanzador is expected to arrive in 2028.
    Lanzador fills a gap in Lamborghini's range that is missing sedan and traditional 2+2
    27 Dec 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Concept cars come as visions of the future from automakers previewing design and technologies.
    Year Ender 2023: Top concept cars unveiled this year
    22 Dec 2023
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV is powered by a 635 hp, 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine.
    Range Rover Sport SV and PHEV variants listed on website. Check details
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Armed with a 8.0-litre engine, the Bugatti Chiron Profilee can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 2.3 seconds and has a top speed of 380 kmph.
    Watch: Why is this 1,500-hp Bugatti Chiron so special?
    23 Dec 2022
    Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022
    Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz in India, spoke exclusively to HT Auto to explain the reasons why AMG performance cars are high on demand in the country. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Why AMG is Mercedes-Benz's fastest growing segment in India
    24 Nov 2021
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    View all
     