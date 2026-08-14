XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Kicks Brand Mahindra Nissan Price ₹ 9.31 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.