In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for W4, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Wagon r [2019-2022] Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.31 Lakhs ₹ 4.93 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 kmpl 21.79 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual - 5 Gears, AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override Cylinders 3 3