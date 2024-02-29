In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for W4, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0.
XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage.
Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison
