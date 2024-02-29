Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXUV300 Turbo Sport vs Wagon R [2019-2022]

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,

XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Wagon r [2019-2022]
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.31 Lakhs₹ 4.93 Lakhs
Mileage18.2 kmpl21.79 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual - 5 Gears, AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Cylinders33
...Read More

Filters
XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W4
₹9.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wagon R [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]
LXi 1.0
₹4.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 TurboK10B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,56,4045,47,012
Ex-Showroom Price
9,30,5014,93,000
RTO
77,13527,220
Insurance
48,26826,292
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,70611,757

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Royal Enfield will offer Explorer V4 in three different colour schemes.
    Royal Enfield Explorer V4 riding jacket launched at 11,500. Check what's new
    29 Feb 2024
    Royal Enfield Hunter 450 and Scram 650 were spotted recently. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Biker Ip)
    Royal Enfield Hunter 450 & Scram 650 spotted together ahead of launch
    29 Feb 2024
    Tesla Roadster will now have a new design with SpaceX tech. The EV will enter production later this year with deliveries starting from 2025. (REUTERS)
    Tesla Roadster to debut in late 2024 with new design and SpaceX tech, says Musk
    29 Feb 2024
    A Chandigarh-based company has launched this luxury motorhome based on Bharat Benz chassis that comes with all modern amenities including modular kitchen, washroom and king-size bed.
    This luxury home on wheels comes with kitchen, washroom, TV and more
    29 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
    India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
    1 Dec 2023
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
    Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
    23 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
    15 Jan 2024
    View all
     