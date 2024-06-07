HT Auto
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for W4, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Swift [2021-2024]
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.31 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage18.2 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W4
₹9.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo1.2L Dual Jet
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres4.8
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with anti-roll barMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
3995 mm3845
Wheelbase
2600 mm2450
Height
1627 mm1530
Width
1821 mm1735
Bootspace
257 litres268
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres37
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,56,4046,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
9,30,5015,99,450
RTO
77,13528,808
Insurance
48,26832,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,70614,219
Expert Rating
-

