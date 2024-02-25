In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for W4, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Ignis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Ignis Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.31 Lakhs ₹ 5.84 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 kmpl 20.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4