In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4 and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.2 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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