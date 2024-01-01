Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXUV300 Turbo Sport vs Fronx

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W6
₹10.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹7.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo Petrol1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm
Mileage (ARAI)
18.2 kmpl21.79 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,03,1148,49,751
Ex-Showroom Price
10,35,0007,46,500
RTO
1,15,50061,255
Insurance
52,11441,496
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,85918,264

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenonull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Fronx vs Baleno
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Brezzanull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Brezza vs Fronx

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx was the biggest launch from the company in India in 2023. Powered also by a turbo petrol motor, its styling has made it a hit in the market.
    Maruti Suzuki sells over 20 lakh units in 2023, a personal best
    1 Jan 2024
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
    Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    Mahindra's SUVs witnessed 24 per cent sales growth in December 2023.
    XUV300, Thar SUVs propel Mahindra to post 24% sales growth in December
    1 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
    Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
    13 Jan 2023
    View all
     