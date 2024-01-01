In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs 10.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for W6, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs 7.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Fronx: 1197 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less