XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Baleno [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Baleno [2019-2022] Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.31 Lakhs ₹ 5.58 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 kmpl 21.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4, Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.