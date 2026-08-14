hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsXUV300 Turbo Sport vs Alto K10

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O). XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Alto K10 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Alto k10
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.31 Lakhs₹ 3.7 Lakhs
Mileage18.2 kmpl24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W4
₹9.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std (O)
₹3.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.2 TurboK10C
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm68 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16145 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with anti-roll barMac Pherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16145 / 80 R13
Bootspace
257 litres214L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres27 litres
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
3995 mm3530 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2380 mm
Height
1627 mm1520 mm
Width
1821 mm1490 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Clock
DigitalNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteNo
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Display
TFT Display-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)2 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Interior Colours
Piano Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,56,4044,10,673
Ex-Showroom Price
9,30,5013,69,900
RTO
77,13518,296
Insurance
48,26821,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,7068,826
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale value

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
Renault Kwid competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.
Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Monthly EMI compared
9 Jul 2026
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso becomes the most affordable car in India while the Alto K10 becomes the most affordable car with six airbags as standard.
From Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to Renault Kwid: Here are the five most affordable cars in India.
24 Sept 2025
Maruti Suzuki’s small car range, including the Alto K10 and WagonR, now comes with price protection for early bookings.
Maruti Suzuki offers price protection against hike for Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio & WagonR buyers
10 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The BE 6e is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.
Watch Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet?
29 Nov 2024
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Mahindra has already despatched 1,837 units of BE 6 and XEV 9e to dealers across India. The test drives for the electric SUVs began in several cities towards the end of last year.
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e bookings open. Check delivery date, price, range, battery details
14 Feb 2025
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both the electric SUVs secured highest points among Indian EVs in crash tests held at Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 emerge as India's safest EVs with 5-star safety ratings at Bharat NCAP
16 Jan 2025
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 price in India starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.84 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022: First Drive Review
24 Aug 2022
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers