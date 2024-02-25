Saved Articles

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Maruti Suzuki Alto

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Alto Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Alto
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.31 Lakhs₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Mileage18.2 kmpl22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc796 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders33
XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
Maruti Suzuki Alto
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 TurboF8D
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm69 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm47 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)No
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,56,4043,53,652
Ex-Showroom Price
9,30,5013,15,000
RTO
77,13518,100
Insurance
48,26820,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,7067,601

