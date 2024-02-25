In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for W4, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Alto Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Alto Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.31 Lakhs ₹ 3.15 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 kmpl 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 796 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 3 3