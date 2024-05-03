XUV300 vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 Vento Brand Mahindra Volkswagen Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.