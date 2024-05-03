XUV300 vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 Yaris Brand Mahindra Toyota Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.