In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 vs Tigor EV Comparison