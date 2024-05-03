In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 vs Tigor Comparison