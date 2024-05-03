In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv300
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.0 to 20.0 kmpl
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4