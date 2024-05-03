XUV300 vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 Safari [2021-2023] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.