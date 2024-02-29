In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for W2 1.2 Petrol and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3.
XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage.
Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 vs Punch EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv300
|Punch ev
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315-421 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.0 to 20.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-