XUV300 vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.