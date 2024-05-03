In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv300
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312.0
|Mileage
|17.0 to 20.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8.5 Hrs