XUV300 vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 Nexon ev [2020-2023] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Range - 312.0 Mileage 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1197 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8.5 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.