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Mahindra XUV300 vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 vs Nexon EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 Nexon ev
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-325-465 km/charge
Mileage17.0 to 20.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30 kWh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
W2 1.2 Petrol
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra XUV300 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with anti-roll barIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 60 R16
Length
3995 mm3994 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm205 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2498 mm
Height
1627 mm1616 mm
Width
1821 mm1811 mm
Bootspace
257 litres350 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalTFT
Average Speed
No-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,07,85813,13,357
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,00012,49,000
RTO
64,93012,000
Insurance
43,42851,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,51328,229
Expert Rating

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Mahindra XUV 3XO vs XUV300: 10 things that have changed
3 May 2024
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Mahindra and Mahindra has teased a new SUV called the XUV3X0 ahead of its official launch later this month. It is believed that the XUV3X0 is essentially the facelift version of the XUV300 SUV, but with a new model name.
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Latest Videos

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9 Sept 2023
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