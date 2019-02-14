HT Auto
Mahindra XUV300 vs Tata Nexon EV

XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
1.2 W4
₹7.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo Petrol-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
714325 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 2000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
17-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,96,53715,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
7,95,96314,74,000
RTO
56,75812,000
Insurance
43,31659,744
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,27033,234

