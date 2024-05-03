XUV300 vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.