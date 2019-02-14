HT Auto
Mahindra XUV300 vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
1.2 W4
₹7.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo Petrol1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
714765.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 2000 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
1717.4
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,96,5378,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
7,95,9637,28,900
RTO
56,75857,973
Insurance
43,31631,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,27017,606

