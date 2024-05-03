XUV300 vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 Altroz cng [2023-2025] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.45 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.