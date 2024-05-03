XUV300 vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 Kicks Brand Mahindra Nissan Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.