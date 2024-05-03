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Mahindra XUV300 vs Nissan Kicks

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 vs Kicks Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 Kicks
BrandMahindraNissan
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 9.5 Lakhs
Mileage17.0 to 20.0 kmpl13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1330 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
W2 1.2 Petrol
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra XUV300 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo1.5 HR15
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with anti-roll barMcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 65 R16
Length
3995 mm4384
Ground Clearance
180 mm210
Wheelbase
2600 mm2673
Height
1627 mm1669
Width
1821 mm1813
Bootspace
257 litres400
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres50
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited50000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)3 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,07,85810,54,878
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,0009,49,990
RTO
64,93073,609
Insurance
43,42830,779
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,51322,673
Expert Rating
-

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