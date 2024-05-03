In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 vs Kicks Comparison