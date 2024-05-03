In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV300 and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 vs Comet EV Comparison