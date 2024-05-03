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Mahindra XUV300 vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV300 and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 Comet ev
BrandMahindraMG
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage17.0 to 20.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
W2 1.2 Petrol
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra XUV300 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Ac Controls
Door Handle
Steering Controls
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Grille
Front Fog Lamp
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres4.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with anti-roll barMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16145 / 70 R12
Length
3995 mm2974 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2010 mm
Height
1627 mm1640 mm
Width
1821 mm1505 mm
Bootspace
257 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable120000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedNot Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeStarlight Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,07,8587,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,0007,49,800
RTO
64,9309,000
Insurance
43,42834,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,51317,058
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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Latest Car & Bike News

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