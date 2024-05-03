XUV300 vs Vitara Brezza Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 Vitara brezza Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.