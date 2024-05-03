XUV300 vs S-Cross Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 S-cross Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 8.39 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.