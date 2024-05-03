In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 vs Ciaz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv300
|Ciaz
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.0 to 20.0 kmpl
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4