XUV300 vs Celerio X Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 Celerio x Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 5.11 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl 21.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.