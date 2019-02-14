|Engine Type
|1.2 Turbo Petrol
|F8D
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|714
|771.75
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|200 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|69 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17
|22.05
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|47 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹8,96,537
|₹3,53,652
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,95,963
|₹3,15,000
|RTO
|₹56,758
|₹18,100
|Insurance
|₹43,316
|₹20,052
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹19,270
|₹7,601