XUV300 vs Alto Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 Alto Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 3.15 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 796 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.