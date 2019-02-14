HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXUV300 vs Alto

Mahindra XUV300 vs Maruti Suzuki Alto

XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
1.2 W4
₹7.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto
STD
₹3.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo PetrolF8D
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
714771.75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 2000 rpm69 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
1722.05
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm47 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)No
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,96,5373,53,652
Ex-Showroom Price
7,95,9633,15,000
RTO
56,75818,100
Insurance
43,31620,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,2707,601
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

