XUV300 vs XUV500 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 Xuv500 Brand Mahindra Mahindra Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 13.15 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 2179 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.