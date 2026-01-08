In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 3xo
|Polo
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.54 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3