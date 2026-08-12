In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 3xo
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.54 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-