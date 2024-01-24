In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1 and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Tigor EV Comparison