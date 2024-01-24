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Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1 and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Tigor EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv 3xo Tigor ev
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 7.54 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-315 km/charge
Mileage18.06 to 21.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-26 kWh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)

Filters
XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra XUV 3XO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
mStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) enginePermanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
793 km315 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 1500 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.89 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
110 bhp @ 5000 rpm74 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Anti-roll BarIndependent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Suspension with Coil SpringTwist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16175 / 65 R14
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
364 litres316 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres-
Ground Clearance
201 mm172 mm
Length
3990 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2450 mm
Height
1647 mm1532 mm
Width
1821 mm1677 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNot Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
With KeyNo
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
KeyInternal
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited125000
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black & WhiteLight Grey & Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,28,83512,95,431
Ex-Showroom Price
7,54,00012,49,000
RTO
61,78010,730
Insurance
12,55535,201
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,81427,843
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin

Cons

Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV to get modernised as 'acti.ev' vehicles
24 Jan 2024
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13 Dec 2023
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV in Deep Forest
Buying the Mahindra XUV 3XO? These Are the Colours You Can Choose From
8 Jan 2026
Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with three models - Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV.
Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV help Tata Motors' electric car sales grow by 66%
2 Jun 2023
The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV retains the familiar design and proportions of the ICE-powered 3XO, helping ease the transition for first-time EV buyers.
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7 Jan 2026
The XUV 3XO EV and XUV400 share a broad range of similarities with some key differences
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9 Jan 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Tata Curvv and Mahindra Thar Roxx were among the top SUVs in India to undergo crash tests at Bharat NCAP in 2024. Both SUVs returned with five-star safety rating.
Safest SUVs of the year: Watch Bharat NCAP crash test videos of all 10 model in 2024
30 Dec 2024
Tata claims that Tigor EV has a range of more than 300 kms on single charge, thanks to a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First Look
31 Aug 2021
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
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2021 Tata Tigor EV passes Global NCAP crash tests with 4-Star ratings.
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