HomeCompare CarsXUV 3XO vs Tiago NRG

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 6.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XT MT. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv 3xo Tiago nrg
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 7.49 Lakhs₹ 6.7 Lakhs
Mileage18.06 to 21.2 kmpl20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XT MT
₹6.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
mStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine1.2L Revotron
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
793 Km703 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.89 kmpl20.09 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
110 bhp @ 5000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Anti-roll BarIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Suspension with Coil SpringSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16175 / 65 R14
Length
3990 mm3802 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2400 mm
Height
1647 mm1537 mm
Width
1821 mm1677 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
364 litres242 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres35 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoVisual display
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,42,2507,64,970
Ex-Showroom Price
7,49,0006,69,900
RTO
52,43055,893
Insurance
40,32038,677
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,10316,442
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin
Cons
Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

