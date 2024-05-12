Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 6.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XT MT.
XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage.
Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage.
XUV 3XO vs Tiago NRG Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 3xo
|Tiago nrg
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.49 Lakhs
|₹ 6.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3