In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Tata Tiago EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1 and Tata Tiago EV Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE Medium Range. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. XUV 3XO vs Tiago EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv 3xo Tiago ev Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 7.49 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250 - 315 km/charge Mileage 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1197 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -