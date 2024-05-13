HT Auto
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Tiago EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Tata Tiago EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1 and Tata Tiago EV Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE Medium Range. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Tiago EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv 3xo Tiago ev
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 7.49 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range-250 - 315 km/charge
Mileage18.06 to 21.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-19.2 kwh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
mStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) enginePermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
793 Km250 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.89 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
110 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Anti-roll BarIndependent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Suspension with Coil SpringRear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16175 / 65 R14
Length
3990 mm3769 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2400 mm
Height
1647 mm1536 mm
Width
1821 mm1677 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
364 litres240 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres-
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,42,2508,44,583
Ex-Showroom Price
7,49,0007,99,000
RTO
52,4309,000
Insurance
40,32036,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,10318,153
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin
Cons
Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

