In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 3xo
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.54 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4