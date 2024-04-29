In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 3xo
|Punch cng [2021-2026]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.54 Lakhs
|₹ 7.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|26.99 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3