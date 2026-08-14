In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1 and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 3xo
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.54 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs