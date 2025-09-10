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HomeCompare CarsXUV 3XO vs Nexon EV [2020-2023]

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1 and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv 3xo Nexon ev [2020-2023]
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 7.54 Lakhs₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Range-312.0
Mileage18.06 to 21.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-8.5 Hrs

Filters
XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]
XM
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Mahindra XUV 3XO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Ac Controls
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
mStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) enginePermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
793 km312
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.89 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
110 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Anti-roll BarIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Suspension with Coil SpringTwist beam with dual path Strut
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
364 litres350
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres-
Ground Clearance
201 mm205
Length
3990 mm3993
Wheelbase
2600 mm2498
Height
1647 mm1606
Width
1821 mm1811
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited125000
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
No4
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black & WhiteBlack and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,28,83514,65,780
Ex-Showroom Price
7,54,00013,99,000
RTO
61,7806,230
Insurance
12,55560,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,81431,505
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin

Cons

Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

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Latest Car & Bike News

The newly updated Nexon EV 45 sits in the higher end of the range. Prices begin at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.29 lakh for the Empowered +A 45 persona, going up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh for both the #DARK and Red #DARK editions.
Tata Nexon EV updated with ADAS safety tech, new #DARK edition launched. Check details
10 Sept 2025
The Tata Curvv EV gets the 45 kWh and 55 kWh high-voltage batteries that are now covered under lifetime warrant.y. This also extends to the 45 kWh variants of the Nexon EV
Tata Curvv EV & Nexon EV 45 kWh now get lifetime battery warranty
10 Jul 2025
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV in Deep Forest
Buying the Mahindra XUV 3XO? These Are the Colours You Can Choose From
8 Jan 2026
The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV retains the familiar design and proportions of the ICE-powered 3XO, helping ease the transition for first-time EV buyers.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV User Guide: We Answer 5 Hottest Questions On The New EV
7 Jan 2026
The XUV 3XO EV and XUV400 share a broad range of similarities with some key differences
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV vs XUV400: What’s Different and Which One Makes Sense
9 Jan 2026
The Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45 offers the larger 45 kWh battery, premium features and a claimed range of up to 489 km.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon EV, this is the variant I would pick
5 Aug 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
Tata Motors will offer the new Nexon EV in two trims called Mid Range and Long Range instead of Nexon EV Max and EV Prime nomenclature.
Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, increased range, loaded with features and more
9 Sept 2023
The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
9 Mar 2024
Tata Curvv and Mahindra Thar Roxx were among the top SUVs in India to undergo crash tests at Bharat NCAP in 2024. Both SUVs returned with five-star safety rating.
Safest SUVs of the year: Watch Bharat NCAP crash test videos of all 10 model in 2024
30 Dec 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
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