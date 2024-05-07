In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 9.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RXS 1.5 Petrol MT. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Duster: 1498 cc engine, 14.19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. XUV 3XO vs Duster Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv 3xo Duster Brand Mahindra Renault Price ₹ 7.49 Lakhs ₹ 9.39 Lakhs Mileage 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl 14.19 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1498 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4 Read Less