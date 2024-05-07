In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 9.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RXS 1.5 Petrol MT.
XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage.
Duster: 1498 cc engine, 14.19 kmpl mileage.
