In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 3XO and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1 and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Comet EV Comparison