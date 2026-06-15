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Mahindra XUV 3XO vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 3XO and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1 and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv 3xo Comet ev
BrandMahindraMG
Price₹ 7.54 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage18.06 to 21.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra XUV 3XO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Ac Controls
Door Handle
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Top View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Grille
Right Side View
Configuration Selector Knob
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
mStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine-
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
Driving Range
793 km230 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.89 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
110 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres4.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Anti-roll BarMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Suspension with Coil SpringMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16145 / 70 R12
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
364 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres-
Ground Clearance
201 mm-
Length
3990 mm2974 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2010 mm
Height
1647 mm1640 mm
Width
1821 mm1505 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
KeyRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Fog Lights
NoLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3No
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
No2
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black & WhiteStarlight Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,28,8357,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
7,54,0007,49,800
RTO
61,7809,000
Insurance
12,55534,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,81417,058
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin

Cons

Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

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