In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Maruti Suzuki XL6, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs XL6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 3xo
|Xl6
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.54 Lakhs
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4