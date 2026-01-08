In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs S-Presso Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 3xo
|S-presso
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.54 Lakhs
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3