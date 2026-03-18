In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1 and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 3xo
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.54 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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