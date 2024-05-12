HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Ertiga [2018-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv 3xo Ertiga [2018-2022]
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.49 Lakhs₹ 7.96 Lakhs
Mileage18.06 to 21.2 kmpl19.01 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
Cylinders34

Engine Type
mStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engineK 15 Smart Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
793 Km855.45
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 1500 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.89 kmpl19.01
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
110 bhp @ 5000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Anti-roll BarMacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Suspension with Coil SpringTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16185 / 65 R15
Length
3990 mm4395
Wheelbase
2600 mm2740
Height
1647 mm1690
Width
1821 mm1735
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
364 litres209
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres45
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,42,2508,97,126
Ex-Showroom Price
7,49,0007,96,500
RTO
52,43056,790
Insurance
40,32043,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,10319,282
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin
Cons
Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

