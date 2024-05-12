In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. XUV 3XO vs Ertiga [2018-2022] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv 3xo Ertiga [2018-2022] Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.49 Lakhs ₹ 7.96 Lakhs Mileage 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 3 4