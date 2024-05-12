In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 3xo
|Ertiga [2018-2022]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.49 Lakhs
|₹ 7.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|19.01 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|3
|4