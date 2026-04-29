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Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Ertiga Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv 3xo Ertiga
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.54 Lakhs₹ 8.85 Lakhs
Mileage18.06 to 21.2 kmpl20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
LXi
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra XUV 3XO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Airbags
Taillight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
mStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engineK15C Smart Hybrid
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
793 km923 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 1500 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.89 kmpl20.51 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
110 bhp @ 5000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Anti-roll BarMac Pherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Suspension with Coil SpringTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16185 / 65 R15
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Bootspace
364 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres45 litres
Ground Clearance
201 mm-
Length
3990 mm4395 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2740 mm
Height
1647 mm1690 mm
Width
1821 mm1735 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
KeyInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)1 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black & WhiteSplendid Silver and Dignity Brown
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,28,8359,99,900
Ex-Showroom Price
7,54,0008,85,000
RTO
61,78065,950
Insurance
12,55548,950
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,81421,491
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin

Cons

Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

Ertiga Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ertiga vs Rumion

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