In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O). XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Alto K10 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 3xo
|Alto k10
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.54 Lakhs
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3